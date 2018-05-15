Local agencies preparing for “Click it or Ticket” campaign

JACKSON, Tenn.–More than 300 people were killed in Tennessee car crashes last year while not wearing a seat belt. Local officers are reminding drivers to stay safe on the roads..

From May 21 until June 3, local agencies are pushing their “Click it or Ticket” campaign to increase seat belt enforcement.

It is all for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s nationwide mobilization.

“Our whole idea is to try to increase the seat belt usage rate in the state of Tennessee and that’s done by enforcement. Our whole goal is to try to save life to make sure everybody knows that each time that you go on the road, you have to buckle up,” said Karla Lipford, West Tennessee liaison for the “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

Organizers say the highest number of deaths happened between the hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., which is why officers say this is a night-time campaign and remind you to always buckle up.