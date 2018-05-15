Local law enforcement gather to remember those fallen in line of duty

DENMARK, Tenn. — Dozens of officers, deputies and families gathered Tuesday in memory of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Two dozen law enforcement officers have been killed in West Tennessee since the late 1800s.

De’Greaun Frazier was the first TBI agent killed in the line of duty when he was shot in August 2016.

“To say that Frazier’s death in 2016 hit us hard is definitely an understatement,” said Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation Public Information Officer Micheal Jones. “I think we’re still grieving a little bit at the TBI.”

Jones says the annual law enforcement memorial ceremony is a way to honor the families.

“Right now it’s one of the most difficult times in history to be a law enforcement officer,” Jones said. “And by going out and serving with a high level of integrity, we show honor to his family and his cause every day.”

Family members place flowers on a wreath escorted by their loved one’s former co-workers.

“I think this ceremony was fantastic for this region that gives the families a voice,” Jones said.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rosemary Vela’s mother, Maria Vela, says the ceremony helps families of fallen ones to connect and mourn together.

“It makes a big difference,” Vela said. “It’ll help us get together and know each other, other fallen deputies.”

Officials say they hope the ceremony reminds community members to respect and thank those law enforcement officers still serving.