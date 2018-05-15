Milan police welcome veterans to shooting range

MILAN, Tenn. — Gunshots erupt in Milan as members of the police department say they are hoping to honor those who served.

“We’ve partnered with the Milan Arsenal Gun Shop to bring some veterans from the Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt over here to Milan to give them some therapy,” Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said.

Sellers said it’s a great opportunity to bridge the gap and show respect.

“We have seven veterans on the Milan Police Department, so I thought it would be a good opportunity to let the young veterans interact with the older veterans,” Sellers said.

“They love it. They get excited. This is cool. What other nursing facility gets to come to a shooting range?” Amber Guest said.

Guest is a nurse at the facility and said the bus ride over was filled with excitement.

“I said, ‘Hey guys, make sure you hit the target,’ and they all laughed,” Guest said.

“I thought, ‘Woo, it’s been years since I even held a gun,'” Russel Childress said.

Childress served in the Army, Air Force and seven years in the National Guard. He says it means everything for him to get out and have fun.

“It means a lot for us to get out of the building and in the sun and be able to ride around and talk to people, see them and talk to them,” Childress said.

What’s more important? Childress says remembering those who served the country.

“It’s very important. People don’t realize what we went through and everything else,” Childress said.

“We want to show our respect and let them know they appreciate their sacrifice,” Sellers said.

Childress says he can’t wait to see how he does with the gun.

“I’m not sure. I’m really not sure. I hope I can see the target,” Childress said, laughing.

Chief Sellers says they also provided food for the veterans and that he wants to make this an annual event.