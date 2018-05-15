Mugshots : Madison County : 5/14/18 – 5/15/18 May 15, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Dillon Taylor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Brannita Harden Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Cameron Jeans Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Chadric White Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Eric Arment Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Gordon Love Simple domestic assault, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Marquirus Sallie Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Myles Taylor Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Phillip Shead Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Ronda Flake Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Ryiehesia Holliday Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Shanina Peck Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Steven Moore Aggravated assault, interfere with emergency calls Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Tara Johnson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Wesley Timms Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/15/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore