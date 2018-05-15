Mugshots : Madison County : 5/14/18 – 5/15/18

1/15 Dillon Taylor Failure to appear

2/15 Brannita Harden Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/15 Cameron Jeans Shoplifting-theft of property

4/15 Chadric White Violation of probation, failure to appear



5/15 Eric Arment Failure to appear

6/15 Gordon Love Simple domestic assault, public intoxication

7/15 Marquirus Sallie Shoplifting-theft of property

8/15 Myles Taylor Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/15 Phillip Shead Failure to comply

10/15 Ronda Flake Violation of probation

11/15 Ryiehesia Holliday Violation of probation

12/15 Shanina Peck Simple domestic assault



13/15 Steven Moore Aggravated assault, interfere with emergency calls

14/15 Tara Johnson Violation of probation

15/15 Wesley Timms Failure to comply































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/15/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.