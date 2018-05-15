Mustangs hoping to stampede towards The ‘Boro

JACKSON, Tenn. —

The Madison Mustangs have been as hot as the temperature in West Tennessee in the 2018 season. They’re coming off a District Championship last week and a region win earlier this week against Loretto. They are one of the best soccer teams in the area, and have been for quite some time.

Head coach Chris Baker knows every time they step on the field, they have a bulls eye on their back, every team is gunning for them and it’s his job to keep his group ready to go.

“I mean we are Madison and we have a good reputation in the past in people wanting to beat us,” Baker said. “We have to stay humble and we just have to stay focused and that’s my job as a coach to keep the kids feet on the floor and keep working.”

Moving forward, with a chance to go to state Baker said it’s all about staying humble, but one captain said it’s about doing the little things right.

“I think it’s minimizing mistakes, I think up top and in the midfield we’ve come together really strong and as long as we stay hydrated and keep our minds straight we should be good,” captain Joey Soriano said.

The Mustangs will take on TCA this Thursday in a rematch of the District Championship.