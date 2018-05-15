Pop-Up Thunderstorms Throughout the Week

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms have been popping up across West Tennessee this afternoon, though the coverage of this rain remains limited at best and most of our viewing area remains dry. These storms will be the theme of the week with pop-up activity right into the end of the workweek, but for some areas, the heat may take a break after we set record high temperatures this afternoon.

TONIGHT

We’ll continue with a 20% chance for rain overnight as some showers will linger past sunset. Skies will remain partly cloudy as temperatures drop to the middle and upper 60s with light winds.

Another hot day with highs in the middle to upper 80s is forecast for tomorrow. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible with a 30% chance for rain, and some of it may be heavy with a potential for frequent lightning in the strongest storms. Like today, an isolated strong thunderstorm will be possible that may produce hail or strong wind gusts. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

