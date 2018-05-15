Rinse And Repeat Today. Hot And Humid

Weather Update:

Today will be similar to yesterday. There will be plenty of sunshine with temps quickly rising through the 70s and 80s. High Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees again for most of West Tennessee. Right now ere forecasting a high around 91°F. This would tie the record high temperature set back in 1988. The only difference today will be the chance of isolated thunderstorms. The ridge axis which has provided the environment for the warm temperatures will continue to break down this will lower heights enough that the abundant amount of instability here at the surface has access to colder air aloft. the result will be isolated thunderstorms.

