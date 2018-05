Rollover crash blocks busy highway in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–A rollover crash in south Jackson blocked part of a busy highway, Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson police said no injuries were reported in the crash, which involved a box truck. Officers said the truck rolled over on Highway 18 around 3:30 p.m. Jackson Fire Department’s hazmat crews worked to clear the crash.

Police said the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.