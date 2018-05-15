Suspects now face murder charges in Carroll Co. home invasion

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men previously charged in a home invasion burglary now face murder charges in the death of the elderly victim.

Dakota Baggett and James Hill both were indicted May 8 on first-degree murder charges, according to documents from Carroll County Circuit Court.

The two are accused of repeatedly hitting the victim, a 96-year-old woman, with a baseball bat during the June 19, 2017, burglary at her home on McKee Levee Road, according to court documents.

The victim later died from her injuries on Oct. 11, the documents state.

The suspects are also charged with criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.