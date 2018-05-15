TBI releases school crime report

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday released a new study on school crime.

The annual report details the volume and nature of crime on K-12 campuses across the state, according to a release from the TBI.

The report compiles three years of crime data submitted to the TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System, or TIBRS, according to the release.

Among the findings of “School Crime 2015-2017”:

– From 2015 to 2017, a total of 27,038 offenses were reported by Tennessee law enforcement agencies with a “School” location code.

– The number of offenses occurring in school increased 13.5 percent, from 8,494 offenses in 2015 to 9,642 in 2017.

– Simple assault was the most frequently reported offense, accounting for 37.4 percent of reported offenses.

– The month of September had the highest frequency of reported school crimes.

– While males accounted for 57.3 percent of offenders in reported offenses, females accounted for 52.8 percent of victims.

– The most common weapon type was “Personal Weapons (Hands, Fist, Feet, Etc.),” at 80.1 percent.

See the full report at the TBI website.