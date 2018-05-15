“Things That Move Me” Art Show kicks off in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local art show kicks off in the Hub City.



“Things That Move Me” was the theme of the event. It’s art work by Mary P. Spellings.

Families and friends went to The Ned, Tuesday night to view 70 original works by the Madison County artist.

Spelling is the co-founder of Art in the Village.

“I hope people will come out and see the world through my eyes a little bit and I hope that that would bring blessings to them and encouragement to them,” said Spellings.

Admission was free.