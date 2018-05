Walker Adkisson will stay in Tennessee and play for the Bulldogs

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Hardin County’s Walker Adkisson signed with Union University to play baseball next season where he’ll be a pitcher. On the mound this season he had 80 strikeouts and a 2.80 ERA. At the plate he hit .313 with 3 hpme runs and nine doubles. He was named All-District 13-AAA, as well as All-District Academic with 4.0 gpa.