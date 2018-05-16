Chance for Thunderstorms Continues for the Rest of the Week

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday

It’s been cooler today with highs in the middle 80s but there have been some powerful thunderstorms this afternoon. Thunderstorms caused tree limbs to fall down and power lines in Bolivar today. We’ll be presenting viewer photos showing the damage coming up on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. There’s a potential for showers and thunderstorms each day for the rest of the workweek!

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to have a chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms overnight with frequent lightning and heavy rain being the main threats. Temperatures will start out in the middle 60s Thursday morning.

Another hot day is in store for us on Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely tomorrow and some thunderstorms will produce frequent lightning. A few may even create damaging winds or large hail like they did in Hardeman county today, but most of West Tennessee won’t have to deal with severe weather. The strongest storms will remain localized. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

