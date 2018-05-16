Families of victims meet hero in Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Families of victims of a mass shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House got a chance to thank a man who wrestled an assault-style rifle away from a gunman.

Officials at Tennessee State University said a private ceremony was held Tuesday on the Nashville campus, where 29-year-old James Shaw Jr. met with the families. Police have hailed Shaw as a hero for grabbing the AR-15 rifle away from the shooter. Four people were killed and four others, including Shaw, were injured in the April 22 shooting.

Shaw, who is a Tennessee State alumnus, has raised money for the victims. School officials said Shaw held up a replica of the check for more than $240,000 during the gathering. Financial services firm UBS will distribute the money.