Get a Midland weather radio at local grocery store

JACKSON, Tenn.– WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners was also at Kroger in North Jackson Wednesday where Midland weather radios were being sold.

Many people came out to purchase a new radio or to have their own radios programmed. Spokesperson Bruce Thomas explains that a weather radio is a reliable way to receive weather alerts.

“It’s your indoor tornado siren. A lot of people have apps on their phone, but you have to remember when you’re dealing with a phone system, they’re not as reliable as a direct link to the National Weather Service,” said Thomas.

The Midland Weather Radios will also be sold at the Kroger at West Towne Commons off of Stonebrook place from 3 -7 p.m. on Thursday.