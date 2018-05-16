Jackson Police Dept. gives back to the community

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson Police Department presented a check in hopes of giving back to the community.

JPD presented Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church a $1,500 check to go towards their summer program.

Pastor Ronald Benton said this program will help fill idle time while students are out of school.

“This summer we will be doing an after school summer camp. It’s all about prevention.. prevention of teenage pregnancy, prevention of drugs and alcohol and giving a safe haven for our youth,” said Pator Benton.

Benton said the program will last 8 weeks.