Jackson police officer awarded $10K scholarship for master’s degree

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Jackson police officer got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday.

Officer Lance Wright was awarded a $10,000 scholarship to Western Governors University Tennessee.

The money will be used for him to get his master’s degree in business administration.

He was surprised Wednesday at the Jackson Police Department headquarters.

He says if you have a dream, go for it.

“Best to go ahead and do it,” Wright said. “I talked to too many people, and they get on up in years in their life, and after they retire they say they wish they went back to school earlier to benefit themselves. So if you are thinking about it, I definitely advise doing it now.”

Wright says he has been with the department for almost eight years.