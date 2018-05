John Edward Kidd

Funeral services for John Edward Kidd, age 66, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Kidd died Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, May 16, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

