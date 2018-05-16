Mugshots : Madison County : 5/15/18 – 5/16/18 May 16, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Larry Horton Jr. Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Agnes Pack Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Alfred Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Darien Jarmon Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Dennis Burgess Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jared Joslin Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Justin Fowlkes Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Kaylum Futrell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Kevin Farris Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Mecos Willis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Torrie Phillips Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Willie Perry Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore