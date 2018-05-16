Multi-injury crash shuts down I-40 West

JACKSON, Tenn.— Four people are injured after a single vehicle crash on Interstate 40 west near mile marker 68.

THP says they got the call around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Five people were inside the vehicle including three children.

All three children were ejected from the car and are being flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The man driving the car was partially ejected and is being taken by ambulance to Memphis.

Crews are on the scene now working to remove the vehicle and get the Interstate back open.

