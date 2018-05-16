Scattered Storms Possible All Afternoon

Weather Update:

Good Morning West Tennessee, another warm and muggy start to the morning. Temps have started out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There have been a few isolated thunderstorms this morning in parts of West Tennessee. This afternoon there will be a greater coverage of thunderstorms across the region. The storms will be slow to move as well. That will pose an isolated flash flooding threat as the water content of the air is quite high today. Storms in general will be strong, but an isolated severe storm isn’t out the question today.



