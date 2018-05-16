3 children, 1 man airlifted after rollover crash on I-40

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an early Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 40.

THP officials say it happened around 6:30 Thursday morning around mile marker 68.

Officials say an SUV flipped several times before coming to a stop on cable wires.

Officials say a family of five was inside the car including a man, woman and three children.

The three children and the man were airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are looking into whether the children were strapped into their seat belts at the time.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.