Tyrone McDonald

Tyrone McDonald age 44 of Dresden, died on May 13th, 2018 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 12 noon, visitation will be held on Saturday morning at Bowlin Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until service time beginning at 12 noon with burial to follow in Sunrise Cemetery. Tyrone McDonald was born March 15th, 1974 to Jimmie McDonald Sr. and Evangeline Flora McDonald in Union City. He is survived by his parents, his brother; Jimmie (Marylin) McDonald of Martin, his sister; Selena Danielle McDonald(Mike) Ellison, and his son; Bradley Henry of Sharon.