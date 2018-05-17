BREAKING: Lexington couple arrested in Jackson bank robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A couple from Lexington have been arrested in Indiana in connection with a bank robbery last week in Jackson.

Frankie Dallriva, 43, and Debra Ann Patterson, 55, were arrested Thursday morning in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

They were arrested by U.S. Marshals and are being held at the Allen County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.

Police say a masked man entered Bank of Jackson on West University Parkway around 4:20 p.m. May 11 and presented a note demanding money.

The teller complied, and the man left in a Chevy Tahoe.

Working with bank staff, investigators determined an unidentified female accomplice was in the bank prior to the robbery and drove the getaway vehicle, according to the release.

Investigators developed Dallriva and Patterson as the suspects.