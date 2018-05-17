Companies expand, create hundreds of jobs in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — More jobs are coming to Lexington.

“Today we had an announcement of an existing industry that’s expanding,” Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said.

Wilger Inc. is adding another 7,000 feet to their existing building, bringing with it 22 jobs.

“We feel like anytime you can have an existing industry to expand, that’s just as big as it is to recruit a new one,” Mayor Griggs said.

But that’s not the only company expanding in Henderson County. Adient in Lexington recently announced they’re bringing 200 jobs to the town.

“ Now we have city, county and state all on the same page, all working together,” Henderson County Mayor Dan Hughes said.

Hughes says that with everyone working together there’s no limit to what Lexington can do.

Mark Bartel is the president of Wilger Inc. and says he chose to expand in Lexington because it’s a good location.

“We always look at every job that we get, or how many orders we get,” Bartel said. “‘How many jobs is that?’ ‘How much work is that?’ That’s kind of the way we view our progress.”

Wilger Inc. expects that construction on the expansion to start in the next 60 days.