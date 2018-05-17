Cordero Wade named head boys’ basketball coach at Liberty Tech

JACKSON, Tenn. — Liberty Tech assistant coach, Cordero Wade has been promoted to head coach of the boys’ basketball team. He takes over for David Boyle who was relieved of his duties as the school searched for someone who taught in the district, Boyle said.

When Wade gets to work, he will be replacing a majority of his team as the entire starting lineup from a year ago graduated. But Wade said in a press release his group will be busy this summer attending multiple summer camps to get them ready for their first game of the season which happens to come against his hometown team, the Humboldt Vikings.

He was a standout player, eclipsing the 1,000 point mark for points scored in a career along with being honored as an all-state region MVP. Wade also was named to the all-state tournament, all-district and all-region team as a Viking. So the pressure will be on for his group to perform at a high level.

“We will be physically and mentally prepared when the season starts,” Wade said.

The Crusaders take on the Vikings, November 13.