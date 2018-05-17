‘Downtown Dog Trot’ brings out runners and their dogs to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Athletes and their four-legged friends, ran together for a good cause, Thursday night.

It was all for the 6th annual Downtown Dog Trot 5K-Run One Mile Walk, hosted by The Lift Wellness Center.

The event offered serious runners an early evening walk, perfect to prepare for a weekend marathon..

The run wound its way around downtown Jackson, starting at The Lift.

“Its great to watch people to kind of men gal people who haven’t met each other before and of course runners have a camaraderie anyway and this is something that can be serious about but yet have fun with too, Emily Smith, organizer of the event.

About 50 people and their dogs participated.