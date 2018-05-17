Dozens gather in Jackson for Women’s Health Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of women gather in downtown Jackson Thursday for Women’s Health Week.

A Mother’s Love, Scarlet Rope and the A Step Ahead Foundation hosted the luncheon at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, providing nearly 80 women door prizes and lunch.

Margaret Taylor from A Step Ahead says they want women to remember to take care of themselves as well as others.

“We are important in this world, very important. We are the bearers of life and we are the numberers of life, and we need to take care of ourselves as well as taking care of others,” Taylor said.

Taylor says this was the first year for the lunch event.