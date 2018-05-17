Humboldt police confirm driver in afternoon crash has died

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police confirm a woman has died after a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near a busy intersection.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News had a crew on scene where the vehicle ran off the road near the 2200 block of North Central Avenue.

Humboldt police confirm the woman driving the vehicle has died. They say there may have been a medical condition involved.

Police say the woman’s body will be sent for an autopsy.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, according to police.

