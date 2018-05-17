Increasing Clouds And Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update:

There will be a bit of a lull through most of the morning hours today. The atmospheric set up is very similar to yesterday, the difference today however will be the addition of an area of low pressure which will be moving east along the stalled boundary. For this reason, I think the coverage of storms will be a little better than it was yesterday. However there will still be some real estate between storms. There will still be the hit or miss effect today. A storm or two may become strong this afternoon. However a more widespread strong or even severe event is not anticipated.

