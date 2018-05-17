Local middle school holds annual Civil War re-enactment

MEDINA, Tenn. — One local middle school is bringing history to life.

Medina Middle School held their 25th annual Civil War reenactment for the fifth grade Thursday morning.

They have been learning about the Civil War for six weeks and then are separated into the north and south.

They use wads of paper as their weapons.

Deborah Allen teaches social studies at the school and hopes this helps the students remember what they’ve learned.

“They get an excitement for the history, it’s a story. It’s exciting, it’s fun and they want more, they want to learn more about it,” Allen said.

Allen says this is something the fifth graders look forward to all year.