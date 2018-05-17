Local student with Down syndrome to graduate high school

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Riffle practiced for graduation Thursday at South Gibson County High School.

“I am so excited for graduation because I’m a senior,” Riffle said. “I did it. I did great.”

Riffle has Down syndrome. The 19-year-old will cross the stage Thursday night and receive his diploma with nearly 200 other seniors.

Riffle’s mom, Debbie Riffle, will be there watching. “We’ve helped Kevin to work very hard to get to this day, but it just comes so fast,” Debbie said.

Riffle loves school. Special education teacher Amber Williams started working with him four years ago. “It’s just exciting to teach him because he has so much energy and he’s just so excited to learn new things,” Williams said.

“Seeing him walk across the stage, just that look on his face is going to be priceless,” Kevin Painter, an economics teacher, said.

Riffle’s passion is music. He plays percussion in the marching band, does theater and even learned another language. “His favorite food is Mexican, so he wanted to be able to order his food at Don Poncho’s speaking Spanish,” Debbie said.

Debbie said she hopes her son inspires others. “Every day there is something that happens that we are so proud of him,” she said.

Riffle plans to enter a work-based learning program after graduation. “I am dying about getting a job,” he said. “It’s the best part in the world.”

Riffle eventually hopes to enroll in college at Union University.