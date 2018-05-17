Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of summer scams

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens, particularly seniors, of “warm weather scams.”

These scammers will knock on your door with suggestions for property improvement, according to the sheriff’s office.

These include “handyman” scams, or those who offer to do roofing, paving or repairs to cracks in your driveway.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious situation this week when a white male in his early 40s arrived at a home in a truck and told the resident that he could fill cracks in the driveway. The man gave the resident an estimate of around $300, according to a news release.

The resident agreed, and the man put down a rubber compound before requesting $975 because the job required more than he originally thought, the release says.

The resident paid the man and a relative called the sheriff’s office, believing that the man was scamming elderly residents and overcharging, the release says.

Sheriff John Mehr offers these suggestions:

– Call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 if you are concerned.

– Call the Better Business Bureau if you are suspicious of the person’s credibility.

– Get three different bids from local, reputable businesses

– Don’t be gullible, and investigate before doing business.