Man accused of sexually assaulting animal in Madison Co. appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of sexually assaulting an animal at a north Madison County property appeared Thursday in court.

Michael Jemison appeared Thursday in Madison County General Sessions Court, a week after his arrest.

Jemison is charged with two counts of sexual activity with animals and two counts of burglary.

Judge Hugh Harvey reset the hearing to allow time for Jemison to undergo a mental examination.

Jemison is scheduled to return to court on June 21.