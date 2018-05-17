Men on the Move takes over Field Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–Lincoln Elementary School students celebrate the end of the year with some special guests at their Field Day.

Students in North Side High School’s Gentleman’s Club talked with younger students and volunteered at their Field Day. Councilman Johnny Dodd says it’s part of his ‘Men on the Move tour’. He says the high school volunteers are mentors to the elementary and middle school students.

“Well, I think it gives them someone to look up to and say ‘I do have role models, someone I can model my life after’ and just to show them also how to give back,” said Dodd.

Dodd says one of the goals of the “Men on the Move” tour is to show children they have role models in their community.