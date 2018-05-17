Mugshots : Madison County : 5/16/18 – 5/17/18 May 17, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/20Taylor Allen Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Aaron Barnett Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Bobby Long schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Christopher Fitzgerald Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Chytara Deberry Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Darryl Pruitt Possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI, leaving the scene of accident (property damage) Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Demecca Cole Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Kesha Hays Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Krishara Muse Assault, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Latoya Burton Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Leon Cole Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Marion Ellison Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Mason McBride Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Mitchell Miller Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Montrecia Cole Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Paul Tims Aggravated domestic assault, contraband in penal institution, resisting stop/arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Phillip King Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Richard Porch Violation of parole, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Ronnie McDaniels Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Tasha Hudson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/16/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/17/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore