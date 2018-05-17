Mugshots : Madison County : 5/16/18 – 5/17/18

1/20 Taylor Allen Failure to comply

2/20 Aaron Barnett Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

3/20 Bobby Long schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/20 Christopher Fitzgerald Assault



5/20 Chytara Deberry Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/20 Darryl Pruitt Possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI, leaving the scene of accident (property damage)

7/20 Demecca Cole Assault

8/20 Kesha Hays Violation of probation



9/20 Krishara Muse Assault, theft under $999

10/20 Latoya Burton Violation of community corrections

11/20 Leon Cole Failure to appear

12/20 Marion Ellison Violation of probation



13/20 Mason McBride Failure to comply

14/20 Mitchell Miller Failure to appear

15/20 Montrecia Cole Assault

16/20 Paul Tims Aggravated domestic assault, contraband in penal institution, resisting stop/arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



17/20 Phillip King Aggravated assault

18/20 Richard Porch Violation of parole, failure to appear

19/20 Ronnie McDaniels Violation of community corrections

20/20 Tasha Hudson Failure to appear









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/16/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/17/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.