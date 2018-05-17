Strong Storms Possible into the Evening Hours

Weather Update – 1:45 p.m. – Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee this afternoon have the potential to produce heavy rain and frequent lightning at times. We are expecting the activity to linger into the evening, even past sunset. A few isolated thunderstorms may even produce large hail or damaging winds, so be prepared for severe weather today!

TONIGHT

Rain will linger tonight with a 30% chance for rain overnight as an area of low pressure moves over the Mid-South. Skies will remain cloudy, but with a little help from the rain, temperatures could drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise Friday morning.

Friday will offer a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms again with the activity mainly developing in the later morning and continuing into the afternoon and early evening. There’s a chance for thunderstorms at the concert at the Amp at the Market on Friday evening. Showers will eventually dissipate Friday night. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest look at the Storm Tracker 7 MAX Radar, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

