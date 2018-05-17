WBBJ Recipes Contest Terms & Conditions

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News/Good Morning West Tennessee

The Norton Recipe

Official Rules

Effective April 30, 2018

There will be one (1) winners per week who will receive a $50 dollar

gift certificate from Kroger.

Total Value of each prize: $50

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. To enter, send your amazing recipe for that week’s specific topic to wbbjtv.com/ before noon, each Thursday.

Only one web entry to WBBJ per person, per week. Each week will have a specific catagory of recipes.

All winners will be selected by random drawing from all qualified entries.

Winners will be announced during Monday’s Good Morning West Tennessee.

ELIGIBILITY: To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of Tennessee. Entries must be in the specific catagory for that week’s recipe (ie, Italian recipes or desserts) No employee of (“Sponsor”) or WBBJ-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Jackson Nielsen DMA or Jackson Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any thirty-day period, and only one winner per household through the duration of this contest.

MISCELLANEOUS:

The winners consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their recipe, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio, the internet, and in various print forms, without any further compensation.

Station and Sponsor are not responsible for lost or destroyed entries.

Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner must sign an affidavit/waiver that releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

Winners must accept the prize in person, and produce valid identification. Failure to sign Winner’s Affidavit/Waiver and an will result in the forfeiture of prize.

Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

Winner will be notified by phone or email no later than the day after random drawing, on or about the Friday after the Thursday noon drawing. Prize must be picked up 30 days after winner is notified at WBBJ Studios located at:

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301