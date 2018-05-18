Weather Update:

There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the morning hours across West Tennessee. There were a few light showers this morning mainly in Fayette/Haywood and Hardemann counties. The area of low pressure that helped produce thunderstorms is still in the area. Expect clouds to increase this afternoon along with thunderstorms redeveloping through the afternoon. They’ll behave a lot like yesterday. There will be space between them, however if you end up under one. Main threats will be with excessive heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

