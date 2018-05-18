Betty Leona Davis

Betty had worked as a seamstress for Savannah Manufacturing and Garan Manufacturing. She loved flowers, growing a vegetable garden, cooking, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Jo Ann Douthit, James H. Davis, Lou Dean Wilkerson, Connie M. Gray, all of Savannah, Tennessee, and Karen L. Messinbrink of Del City, Oklahoma; sister, Susie Daniels of Savannah, Tennessee; thirty-three grandchildren; and thirty-eight great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, George Davis; second husband, John Turner; children, Mary Elizabeth Guyton, George W. Davis, and Bonnie Goodman; brothers, Grady Tanner, Clifford Horton, and James Horton; sisters, Maggie Coleman, Winnie Fur, Daisy Huff, Nancy E. English, Mary J. Davis, Lou Cynthia Austin, and Robbie Joe Johnson; grandchildren, Billy Ward, Boyd Guyton, Lisa Frazier, Gwendolyn Guyton, James Guyton, Anthony Guyton, and Jerry Guyton; one great grandchild; and one great-great grandchild.

Services will be held on May 18, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Chapel in Savannah, Tennessee, with Ronnie Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee