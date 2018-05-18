Day one of Bemis Historical Days kicks off Friday

BEMIS, Tenn.–The Bemis Historical Society kicked off day one of its annual Bemis Heritage Days, Friday.

More than 75 people came out to the Bemis Historical Museum Friday evening to enjoy the event, all of it a fundraiser for the museum.

It is an annual event that has been going on since 1998.

“Well, reminiscing and remembering history and its just fun,” said Rosalee Gibbons, organizer of the event.

Saturday events run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The museum opens at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., the Jackson-Madison Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites everyone to attend a memorial observance at the Bemis Cemetery to honor United States veterans interred there.