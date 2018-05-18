Dr. Richard Franklin Day
Graveside services with military honors for Dr. Richard Franklin Day, age 95, will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery, Malesus, TN, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 19, 2018, with Dr. Jerry Welch officiating.
A native of Madison County, Dr. Day was born in Malesus on April 30, 1923 to the late Fred and Kathryn (Katie) Adams Day. After graduating from Malesus High School, he attended Union University and Carson Newman College before graduating from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in June of 1947. Dr. Day served in the Navy during World War II and returned to service during the Korean War as a captain in the Army Dental Corp. Following his military service, he returned to Jackson and resumed his dental practice. After almost forty-four years of practicing dentistry, Dr. Day retired in 1990. He held lifetime memberships in the American Dental Association, Tennessee State Dental Association, and the Seventh District Dental Society.
Dr. Day was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Jackson where he sang in the choir and the annual Living Christmas Tree for many years. He also served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. During the formation of Woodland Baptist Church of Jackson, Dr. Day served as Chairman of the Deacons, Superintendent of the Sunday School Department, and Chairman of the Building Committee.
Dr. Day was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Bond Day, and a daughter, Donna Day McKissack. An infant sister and grandson also preceded him in death. He is survived by a daughter Elizabeth (Ebbie) Clark and her husband Rev. Paul B. Clark, Jr., of Hendersonville, TN, son-in-law John E. McKissack, and four grandchildren. His grandchildren are Ben Clark and his wife Kelly of Franklin, TN, Kathryn MacKorell and her husband Jay of Smyrna, TN, Adam Clark and his wife Heather of Hendersonville, TN, and Elizabeth Clark Evans and her husband Daniel of Hendersonville, TN. Great grandchildren include Kathryn (Katie Beth) MacKorell, Jacob MacKorell, Twins Peyton and Avery Clark, Emily, Evan, and Easton Clark, Coen, Lukas, Autumn, and Isaac Evans.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Jackson, TN, or the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090-7251.
