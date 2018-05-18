Sheriff: Up to 10 fatalities in Texas school shooting

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — The local sheriff says as many as 10 people may have been killed during a shooting at a high school near Houston, most of them students.

Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez said there “could be 8 to 10 fatalities” from the shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

Gonzalez says the majority of the dead are students.

The sheriff says one person is in custody and a second person has been detained.

Gonzalez says a police officer is among the injured but the extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.