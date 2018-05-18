Friends and family take the court for Jerome Ellington All-Star Game

JACKSON, Tenn. — Laughter and smiling faces could be seen court side Friday in the JCM gym in east Jackson.

“I’m just overwhelmed. I am overwhelmed to see people still want to support this. They come out each year,” said Norma Ellington, mother of Jerome Ellington.

It is the ninth annual All-Star Game, an event Norma Ellington said friends and family host every year in memory of her son Jerome.

“He was really loyal, the best friend you could ever have. You called him at 2, 3 o’clock in the morning, he’ll come,” said Jonathan Tyus, fundraiser participant.

Jerome was shot and killed outside of Jackson Bowling and Skating Family Fun Center back in 2009.

“A day that I’ll never forget,” said Ellington, “and I just don’t wish this on any parent.”

But from that tragedy, his friends and family bring hope, starting the Jerome Ellington Scholarship Fund.

“At that time, we couldn’t afford him going to Lane, but he made it happen,” Ellington said, “and he proved me wrong and others wrong, so that’s one thing I loved about him. He would not let “no” stop him.”

Those who knew Jerome say this annual court side event is a perfect way to remember him.

“He loved the game of basketball,” said Ellington.

“He was good. He couldn’t beat me though, but he was good,” joked Tyus.

Players we spoke with say they all feel like all-stars, honoring a man who they say died much to soon, and helping students down a path he was not able to finish.

“Cause at the end of the day, it’s about helping kids go to school, and Jerome would have loved that,” Tyus said.

Norma Ellington says five high school seniors will be awarded $500 in scholarship money from the foundation.

Those students will be receiving the scholarships at a ceremony held Saturday at St. John’s Baptist Church in Jackson.