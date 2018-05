Jacksonians enjoy AMP concert

JACKSON, Tenn.–Friday is the night fans of local music have been waiting for and not even the threat of rain could keep die-hard music lovers away!

With another summer concert series at “The AMP” at the market in downtown Jackson, fans rocked the night away with the music of the Kimberly Helton Band under the stars.

There’s even more music scheduled throughout the summer. Next month, it’s the music of “King Beez” on June 8th.