List of Weekend Events going on around the area( May 19 and May 20) :

SATURDAY:

*STAT Adoption Event at PETCO from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (West Towne Commons Shopping Center)

*A Benefit Concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 19 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Old Country Store Ampitheater (behind the Old Country Store on Casey Jones Lane. Go past the store and down the gravel road.)

The concert will go to benefit the Dream Center’s capital campaign. Donations will be taken so the Dream Center can continue building/operating.

SUNDAY:

*Showtime 2018 Annual Dance Recital ,hosted by VSS Dance

2 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center (Downtown Jackson): FREE