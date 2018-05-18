Mugshots : Madison County : 5/17/18 – 5/18/18 May 18, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13April Woods Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Gregory Hunter Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Alexis White Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Brandace Bradford Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Cedric Griggs Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Zackery Jernigan Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Darris Berry Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Diamond Fuller Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Jarvis Cole Failure to appear, schedule IV & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Sean Maroney Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Patrice Whisnant Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Robert D Adams Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Rafeal Robinson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/18/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore