Mugshots : Madison County : 5/17/18 – 5/18/18

1/13 April Woods Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear

2/13 Gregory Hunter Aggravated assault

3/13 Alexis White Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

4/13 Brandace Bradford Assault



5/13 Cedric Griggs Failure to comply

6/13 Zackery Jernigan Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card

7/13 Darris Berry Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/13 Diamond Fuller Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card



9/13 Jarvis Cole Failure to appear, schedule IV & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/13 Sean Maroney Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/13 Patrice Whisnant Failure to appear

12/13 Robert D Adams Violation of community corrections



13/13 Rafeal Robinson Violation of community corrections



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/18/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.