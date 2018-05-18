Parents of students involved in Chester Co. bus crash attend court hearing

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents of students involved in a 2016 Chester County school bus crash in Nashville were in court Friday.

Court was filled with parents and lawyers as many wanted to hear the next steps in getting medical bills covered.

The driver, Christina Mathis, was initially charged with 35 counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony reckless endangerment in the Nov. 18, 2016, wreck in which the bus overturned in Nashville while on the way to a Beta Club convention.

Mathis took a plea deal last year.

“This was a hearing in order to appoint what’s called a special master, someone who will consider the evidence and the medical bills and make recommendations to the judge about how a certain sum of money should be distributed among the children injured in the crash,” lawyer Spence Barns said.

Lawyers say they hope to have the case resolved within the next year.