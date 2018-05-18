Scattered Storms in a Hot Weekend for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday

Showers and thunderstorms have been popping up across West Tennessee again this afternoon and are likely going to continue into the evening! Some of these thunderstorms may be producing some frequent lightning or strong winds. Looking at the evening forecast, notice that the chance for rain continues right on in to the rest of the night during the concert at the Amp at the Market, so you may want to bring an umbrella! We have a chance for showers again tomorrow, unfortunately, but over the weekend temperatures get hotter.

Tonight, temperatures will drop down to the lower and middle 60s and we will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday afternoon with party to mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be off and on during the day tomorrow but especially apparent during the late morning through afternoon hours.

There’s still a low risk for severe weather on Saturday, ultimately there could be one or two thunderstorms that become strong. If you end up not getting any rain tomorrow, expect a hot and humid day! Temperatures could feel like the middle 90s during the afternoon, so keep cool! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

