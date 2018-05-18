TDOT construction continues through weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is continuing their improvements on the Highway 45 Bypass north and southbound from the Interstate 40 ramps to Old Hickory Boulevard.

“This weekend there is going to be single lane closures on I-40 from 79 to 82, for paving the outside shoulder,” said TDOT Operations District Engineer Cody Roberts.

The latest includes paving and construction of retaining walls.

“The time frame for those closures are going to be from 5 a.m. Saturday morning until 11 a.m. Saturday and on Sunday from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m.,” Roberts said.

TDOT also wants to remind drivers to use extra caution when proceeding through work zones.

“Motorists should watch for lane closures signs, message boards and listen to media outlets to get the latest closures. There will be some congestion. We encourage motorists to find alternate routes if that is a possibility,” Roberts said.

This upcoming week there will be additional construction.

Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. there will also be inside lane closures on the US 45 Bypass both north and south bound for sign installation.

Also this weekend, two lanes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from James Buchanan Drive to Middle Street will be temporarily closed from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

There will also be street closures Friday night for the concert at the Amp in downtown Jackson, including two lanes of New Market Street in front of the Farmers Market Main Office from Union Avenue at Jackson Walk Plaza to West Lafayette Street.

The closures will last until 10 p.m. Friday. Music at the Amp starts at 7:30 p.m.